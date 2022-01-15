Khaji calls for UN efforts to stop Yemeni war, end blockade

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held a meeting with Norway's special envoy for Yemeni affairs in Tehan on Saturday.

In the meeting, the latest developments inside and outside Yemen were reviewed and the two sides consulted and exchanged views on joint cooperation between Iran and Norway in relation to the Yemeni crisis.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also discussed various issues and aspects of the Yemeni crisis and discussed ways to achieve peace and end the crisis in the country.

During the meeting, Khaji referred to the deplorable situation in Yemen which has emerged as a result of the war and the oppressive economic blockade and called for more efforts on the part of the United Nations and the international community to stop the war and lift the inhuman blockade.

The Norway envoy, for her part, pointed out that Norway has become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and stressed that the Yemeni crisis is at the top of the council's priorities.

She added that Norway continues its efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis peacefully and expresses her country's support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for Yemen.

