Iran, Norway call for an end to Yemeni crisis

Henrik Thune, Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway, who has traveled to Iran, met and held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

The latest developments in Yemen and the ways to reach a peaceful resolution to the Yemen crisis were discussed in this meeting.

Welcoming the implementation of the temporary ceasefire in Yemen, Khaji stressed the need for a permanent cessation of aggression, as well as the start of the intra-Yemeni political dialogue.

Norwegian diplomat also said that his country makes efforts to support a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

