Apr 25, 2025, 10:53 AM

Thievy Bifouma joins Persepolis

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Persepolis football club has reportedly finalized a contract with French forward Thievy Bifouma.

The 32-year-old player joined the Iranian team Esteghlal Khuzestan in August and stole the show in the Iranian league.

Persepolis failed to sign the winger in the January transfer window. Now media reports suggest that the Iranian club has signed a contract with him for the next season.

Bifouma has played in Greek side A.E. Kifisia, Turkish teams Bursaspor and Sivasspor, Spanish teams Espanyol and Granada, and English team West Bromwich Albion.

Bifouma has previously worked with Persepolis coach Ismail Kartal in Turkey’s Super Lig.

