Brigadier General Yahya Saree in a tweet on Tuesday morning made the announcement, saying that the drone was shot down by a ground-to-air missile.

In recent months, the Yemeni army has been able to shoot down more than 10 Saudi coalition spy drones in various parts of Yemen.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saree announced that an Emirati spy drone was shot down by a ground-to-air missile while carrying out hostile actions over the city of Usaylan in Shabwa province.

RHM/IRN84609350