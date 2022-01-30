UN envoy says Iran's role in resolving Yemen crisis salient

During the online meeting, special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs expressed concern over the escalation of tensions and broadening of recent Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on residential and civilian areas in Yemen and called for further involvement of the United Nations and the international community to end the war and lift the inhumane blockade.

Khaji also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to achieve peace based on justice in Yemen will continue.

Emphasizing the prominent role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in contributing to peace in Yemen, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg explained the UN efforts to lift the blockade, establish a ceasefire and resume political talks in Yemen.

KI