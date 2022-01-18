Blockade, military attacks not a solution to Yemen crisis

In response to a question put forward by journalists on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported any political initiative that seeks to solve the Yemeni crisis based on ending the siege over Yemeni people, ending war, non-interference in internal affairs of Yemen and maintaining its territorial integrity.

The spokesman also emphasized the need for preventing the escalation of a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

Turning to the intensified tensions in the region, Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized that the solution to any one of regional crises is not to resort to war and violence so that peace and stability can be achieved in the region only in a calm atmosphere away from tensions and violence.

Emphasizing that problem in Yemen can be resolved through Yemeni-Yemeni talks, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate and participate in any initiative that would end seven-year war in Yemen.

MA/IRN84618437