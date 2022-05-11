UN envoy hails Iran support for resolving Yemen crisis

In a video conference on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg discussed peaceful solutions to the Yemeni crisis.

In this virtual meeting, the two sides discussed new developments in the wake of the UN-brokered two-month ceasefire in Yemen.

Stressing the need to fulfilling the commitments under the truce, Khaji said that any failure in this regard will deepen distrust and complicate the Yemeni crisis in the future.

Hailing the efforts of the UN Special Representative for Yemen to establish a two-month truce, he called it an unprecedented opportunity to establish a ceasefire and a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Khaji also called the lifting of the blockade on the Yemeni people an important step in reducing the humanitarian crisis in that country.

Grundberg, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for helping the United Nations in resolving the Yemeni crisis.

RHM/FNA14010221000443