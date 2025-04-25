Iran, Indonesia foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties 

During the phone conversation, Araghchi emphasized the importance of enhancing ties between Iran and Indonesia, describing both countries as major developing Islamic nations. He stressed the need to pursue the implementation of existing agreements and highlighted the value of high-level contacts to advance cooperation.

Outlining Iran’s views on the situation in West Asia, Araghchi said the ongoing occupation and killing of Palestinians remain the most pressing global issue. He stated that the Israeli regime, with full support from the US and certain Western countries, has turned Gaza and the West Bank into a scene of genocide and torture of innocent Palestinians. Despite arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court and interim orders by the International Court of Justice calling for a halt to the genocide, Israel’s atrocities continue.

He also condemned Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon and Syria, and criticized the United States for launching attacks on Yemen in support of the occupying regime. Araghchi warned that these war crimes and acts of aggression have exposed the entire region to unprecedented insecurity and urged Islamic countries to take more active measures to stop these crimes and deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Palestine.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister, for his part, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Iran and welcomed Iran’s proposals to strengthen ties.

He also agreed with Araghchi’s assessment of the dire situation in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the need for a unified Islamic stance to secure an immediate ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors to assist the Palestinian people.

Expressing appreciation for Araghchi's briefing on the indirect talks between Iran and the US, the top Indonesian diplomat expressed hope that all parties would stay committed to diplomacy, leading to a positive outcome.

MP/