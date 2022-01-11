Iran FM meets Emir of Qatar, counterpart in Doha

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain, who arrive in Doha last night, met and held talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister and Emir of Qatar discussed the latest developments in the relations between the two countries in various fields of politics, trade, security, and economy.

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop interactions with the countries of the region in bilateral or multilateral formats.

The latest developments in the Vienna talks on the removal of oppressive sanctions, issues related to Afghanistan and Yemen were among the other issues raised by the Iranian top diplomat in this meeting.

The Emir of Qatar also expressed the readiness of his country in expanding bilateral cooperation in regional issues.

Iranian senior diplomat also held another meeting with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs. Iranian Foreign Minister left Tehran on Monday morning for the Omani capital of Muscat for talks with the Sultanate’s officials. During his visit, he met with Deputy Sultan of Oman, held two rounds of talks with Oman’s foreign minister, and met with the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam and also attended a cordial meeting with Iranian expatriates in Muscat. Upon his arrival in Doha on Monday night, Amir-Abdollahian said that the trip to Oman and Qatar is in line with strengthening the neighborhood policy of the 13th administration of Iran.

