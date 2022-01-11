Saudi-led coalition preparing for an attack on Al Hudaydah

In separate letters to the UN and UN National Security Council UNSC) officials, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Hisham Sharif categorically denied allegations and lies of the Saudi aggressor coalition in this regard.

According to the report, the foreign minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government announced that the Saudi-led coalition's lies about the port of Al Hudaydah are an attempt by the coalition for launching an attack against this port in this country.

Eighty percent of the food need needed by the Yemeni people are met through the port of Al Hudaydah, he said, adding, “This is while that Saudi-led coalition explicitly threatens that it will target the port.”

Referring to the recent move taken by the Yemeni army in seizing the UAE military ship, he emphasized that Yemen considers protection and preservation of the sovereignty of its waters a legitimate right and will not withdraw from its legal rights in this regard.

“We deal with any ship carrying military weapons in Yemeni waters,” Sharif stressed.

The Yemeni foreign minister also called for a resolution by the Saudi-led coalition to end the war in Yemen.

