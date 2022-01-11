  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 11, 2022, 10:05 AM

UAE-affiliated forces camp targeted by missile in S Yemen

UAE-affiliated forces camp targeted by missile in S Yemen

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The UAE-affiliated forces camp was targeted by a ballistic missile in the Nokhan district on the eastern outskirts of Ataq in Shabwah province in Yemen.

According to the latest reports by Yemeni news sources, a massive explosion hit Ataq in Shabwah province on Monday night. 

Some sources said the blast was caused by a ballistic missile that targeted the UAE-affiliated camp in the Noukhan district on the eastern outskirts of Ataq.

The sources added that the missile attack caused a lot of casualties and material damage to the UAE-affiliated forces. Emirate-affiliated forces have been repeatedly targeted by missiles since entering Shabwa province.

Al Mayadeen announced earlier that Majdi al-Radfani, the commander of the third Brigade was killed in a missile attack in Bayhan District of the Shabwah province. Meanwhile, Sanaa-affiliated forces fired a rocket into the Bayhan district, killing and wounding more than 80 UAE-affiliated forces.

JB/5396863

News Code 182773
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182773/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News