P4+1, US hold meeting in Vienna to discuss proposed drafts

"This evening the #JCPOA participants ( without #Iran) and the #US met again to compare notes. It was a rather short meeting", Russia’s permanent representative at Vienna-based International Organizations tweeted referring to a meeting between P4+1 and the US in the absence of Iran.

"In view of some insinuations in this regard let me underline that on many occasions the JCPOA participants including Iran meet in absence of the US," Mikhail Ulyanov noted.

In another tweet, he referred to his meeting with Robert Mally, saying, "Our bilateral dialogue is guided by the unity of purpose (which is the restoration of #JCPOA) and is very pragmatic. This practice deserves to be expanded to other areas of common interest."

The eighth round of Vienna talks on removing anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off at the Austrian capital Vienna last Monday.

Expert-level meetings have been going on at various levels over the past few days, and separate meetings were held with the participation of Bagheri Kani and Enrique Mora, Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, and chief negotiators of three European countries as JCPOA members.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press briefing said that Iran is seeking a stable and reliable agreement, and no agreement that does not have these two components is on the Iranian negotiating team's agenda.

RHM/FNA14001021000020