Iran, P4+1 resolving issues in Vienna talks

Iran and the five remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement are resolving the outstanding issues as diplomatic efforts are continuing in the Austrian capital to secure the removal of all sanctions that the United States has imposed on Tehran following its unilateral withdrawal from the deal three years after its conclusion, told Iran's chief negotiator to the Vienna talks to reporters on Saturday after meetings with representatives of the P4+1 group of countries -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

He added that the talks aimed at removing the US sanctions are advancing and moving forward.

Following talks with the Iranian top negotiator, diplomats of the P4+1 countries reportedly held a meeting with the US representative and discussed the latest developments pertaining to the Vienna talks.

"At the end of the day #JCPOA participants (without Iran) and the US held a traditional meeting. The difficult issue of guarantees of non-repetition of the recent problems, inter alia, was discussed. The Russian delegation presented a number of suggestions in this regard," the Russian chief negotiator to the Vienna negotiations, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in a tweet on Saturday.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna on Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

ZZ/PressTV