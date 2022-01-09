Progress being made in Vienna talks: Ulyanov

"We share this assessment. Progress is being made. But achieving the desired solution will require additional time and effort", Russia’s permanent representative at Vienna-based International Organizations tweeted.

His tweet came in response to an Iranian journalist who said, "#Iran chief negotiator @Bagheri_Kani says that the differences on sanctions are being decreased in Vienna talks."

Earlier on Saturday, Mikhail Ulyanov, wrote, "At the end of the day #JCPOA participants (without Iran) and the US held a traditional meeting. The difficult issue of guarantees of non-repetition of the recent problems, inter alia, was discussed. The Russian delegation presented a number of suggestions in this regard."

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that Iran, P4+1 countries are resolving the outstanding issues and the talks aimed at removing the US sanctions are advancing and moving forward.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries resumed talks in Vienna on Monday after the parties took a three-day break for the New Year. The eighth round of the Vienna talks began on December 27 with a focus on the removal of all US sanctions. The US is not allowed to directly attend the talks due to its pullout in 2018 from the landmark deal with Iran.

During the previous round of the talks, the first under Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran presented new proposals at the negotiating table to help the talks move forward and later criticized the European signatories of the JCPOA for failing to follow suit and remaining passive.

