Regional trips take place to strengthen neighborhood policy

Upon his arrival in Doha on Monday night, Amir-Abdollahian said that the trip to Oman and Qatar is in line with strengthening the neighborhood policy of the 13th administration of Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister left Tehran on Monday morning for the Omani capital of Muscat for talks with the Sultanate’s officials. During his visit, he met with Deputy Sultan of Oman, held two rounds of talks with Oman’s foreign minister, and met with the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam and also attended a cordial meeting with Iranian expatriates in Muscat.

After his visit to Oman, he left for the Qatari capital of Doha on Monday night to hold talks with the Emir and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country on bilateral ties and regional and international issues.

ZZ/IRN84609086