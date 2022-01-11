FM Amir-Abdollahian meets with Palestine's Haniyeh in Qatar

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's principled policy towards the Palestinian issue and condemned the child-killing regime of the Israeli regime, which is supported by the West.

Amir-Abdollahian also condemned the brutal crimes of the Zionist occupiers in holy Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories.

He further condemned the aggression and crimes of the occupying regime against the Palestinian people and the sacred places of Muslims in the occupied lands.

The top diplomat went on to stress Iran's support to the legitimate defense of the people of Palestinian and the resistance groups against the occupation of the Zionist regime.

Ismail Haniyeh, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iran's support for the Palestinian people in the fight against the continuous aggression of the Zionist regime and called for a united front consisting of the Islamic, Arab and other countries against the Israeli regime on the international stage.

