FM Amir-Abdolahian holds meeting with Iranians in Muscat

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended a symposium with Iranians living in Muscat, the capital of Oman on the sidelines of his official visit to the southern neighbor on Monday afternoon.

According to the Iranian foreign minister in the meeting, facilitating matters related to Iranians living abroad, establishing and strengthening air routes, developing shipping lines and trying to pass a comprehensive law to protect Iranians abroad are on President Raeisi government's agenda.

Prior to the meeting with the Iranian nationals, the top Iranian diplomat met with Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Yemeni National Salvation Government in Muscat.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed his regret over the continuation of the war imposed on the Yemeni people and stressed the need to end the blockade on Yemen and also end the war against the country.

He underlined a political solution to Yemen's problems with the participation of Yemenis, adding that the issue of Yemen is a Yemeni issue and that the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue can determine the political future of the country.

The Yemeni negotiator, for his part, expressed his condolences to the Iranian government and people on the martyrdom of the late ambassador to Yemen.

Abdulsalam also appreciated Iran's support to the Yemeni people and explained the current developments in Yemen to the Iranian foreign minister.

The meeting with the Yemeni negotiator came after meetings with high-ranking Yemeni officials in Muscat earlier on Monday.

KI/IRN84608922