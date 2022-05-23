Iranian, Omani FMs sign 12 coop. documents

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is accompanying Ebrahim Raeisi on his trip to Oman, met the Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Monday.

During the meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister, twelve cooperation documents and a memorandum of understanding were signed between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, industrial cooperation, and trade.

The MoUs were signed by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Minister of Roads & Urban Development, Minister of Oil as well as the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raeisi arrived in Muscat on Monday where he was officially welcomed by senior Omani officials.

Iranian President also held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik in the Al Alam Palace.

Enhancing regional dialogue and security as well as boosting the level of political, economic, and trade relations between Tehran and Muscat are among the goals of this trip to the friendly and brotherly neighboring country of Oman.

