Neighbors can enjoy Iran's peaceful nuclear achievements

Speaking to reporters after his meetings with Emir and Foreign Minister of Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister, said that Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a pivotal, constructive and fundamental role in regional issues and has been a good party to the regional developments both in the fight against ISIL and regional dialogues.

In today's talks with Emir and Foreign Minister of Qatar, bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests were discussed and valuable views were raised by Emir of Qatar, Amir-Abdollahian underlined.

“We agreed that an Iranian delegation would travel to Qatar in coming days,," he, said.

The two countries of Iran and Qatar voiced their readiness to exchange experiences in the fight against COVID-19, Iran’s top diplomat opined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the regional dialogues and stated, “Iran has always stated that it is ready to cooperate with regional countries in line with resolving regional problems and in line with that aim, Iran has presented ideas and solutions for talks leading to cooperation in the Persian Gulf region. Emir of Qatar has always welcomed the ideas raised by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iranian foreign minister pointed out that Iran will support any initiative that contributes to the stability, security and development of the region.

Regarding the latest development in Vienna talks, he said, “We keep our regional friends informed of the latest developments and negotiations in Vienna. As neighbors, they have the right to be briefed on the latest trend of talks between Iran and P4 + 1.”

"We believe that peaceful achievements of Iran's nuclear program can be made available to all neighboring and Muslim countries," he added.

The diplomat also noted that the foreign powers give a wrong image of the Iranian activities in the region and its nuclear program, adding that the regional tours are done to tackle those malicious attempts.

MA/IRN84610179