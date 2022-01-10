Amir-Abdollahian meets with Yemen chief negotiator in Muscat

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian expressed his regret over the continuation of war imposed on Yemeni people and emphasized the need for removing siege and end of war against Yemen.

He described the participation of Yemenis as the solution for Yemeni problems and added that Yemeni-Yemeni talks can determine the political future of the country.

Yemen’s chief negotiator, for his part, expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran on martyrdom of former Iran’s envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo and thanked Iran’s support for Yemeni people.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in Omani capital Muscat, met and held talks with the Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Monday and discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said earlier on Monday.

