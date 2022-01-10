Iranian, Omani FMs hold talks in Muscat on bilateral ties

Amir-Abdollahian who traveld to the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday morning met the country's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al Saeedi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ways to expand mutual relations in various political, economic and cultural fields, as well as important issues of the region.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said.

Upon his arrival at the Omani capital of Muscat on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian described Tehran and Muscat relations as long-standing and stable.

Iran is willing to promote political and cultural cooperation with Oman to a higher level of economic and trade cooperation, said the Iranian Foreign Minister.

MP/IRN84608677