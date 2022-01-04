Iranian, Russian envoys discuss process of Vienna talks

In continuation of intensive diplomatic consultations, Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov held meeting with Iran’s chief negotiator and head of Iranian delegation in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani in Vienna with a focus on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based International Organization wrote, “Met today with the Head of Iranian delegation Dr. A. Bagheri Kani.”

“We discussed the main unresolved issues which need to be settled in the course of the #ViennaTalks,” he added.

In another tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the #EU Coordinator at the #ViennaTalks Mr. Enrique Mora.”

“We exchanged views on the current state of affairs and possible way ahead,” he stated.

The eighth round of Vienna talks began last Monday on Dec. 27 with holding meetings at various levels and in various formats. Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes that the key to the success of Vienna talks is to reach an agreement on the effective removal of oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

Ali Bagheri Kani Iran's chief negotiator said that if other parties show seriousness for the removal of sanctions and also acceptance of mechanism as proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran for removal of sanctions especially in two issues of ‘verification and guarantee’ in a shorter period, “we can reach to an agreement.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's top negotiator said that US sanctions against Iran remain an obstacle to negotiations.

“We in Vienna talks should focus on the issue of removal of US sanctions imposed against Iran” Ulyanov added.

