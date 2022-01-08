WB agrees to pay $90mn loan to Iran to fight COVID-19

Despite the US and Zionist regime’s opposition, the Deputy Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance announced that the World Bank (WB) has agreed to pay $90 million worth of loan to Iran to counter coronavirus, COVID-19, disease.

Head of Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) Fekri reiterated, “In spite of US and Zionist regime’s opposition, the World Bank has agreed to lend $90 million worth of loan to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against COVID-19.”

By ignoring the efforts of the United States and Zionist lobby, the World Bank agreed to grant $90 million worth of loan to the Islamic Republic of Iran to fight against COVID019, he stressed.

US more weakened after assassinating Gen. Soleimani: Cleric

Turning to the US cowardly assassination of Iran’s top general Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Tehran Provisional Friday prayers leader said that US has become more isolated and weakened in the world after assassinating Gen. Soleimani.

Speaking during this week’s Friday prayers’ sermon at Tehran Imam Khomeini (RA) Grand Mosalla (congregational prayers site), Hojjatoleslam Kazem Sedighi commemorated the name and memory of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the second martyrdom anniversary of Iran's anti-terror commander who played a leading role in the fight against terrorism in international arenas.

January 6 riot anniversary has many lessons for US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in reaction to US Capitol riot anniversary said that the horrific incident has many lessons for the Americans.

In a tweet on Thursday, Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote, " On #January6th the world witnessed a glimpse of what the US has been trying to export to other countries for decades."

He went to say that the chaos was predictable when former US President Trump was not held accountable for his unlawful conduct around the globe.

"What goes around, comes around. The US has a lot to learn," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added.

New Algerian envoy submits credentials to Iran FM

The newly appointed Ambassador of Algeria to Iran Ali Orouj submitted a copy of his credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the venue of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Also, the long-served Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah Zawawi held a meeting with Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday at the end of his mission in Tehran and bid farewell with the Iranian foreign minister.

Iranian, Norwegian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt in a telephone conversation on Thursday night exchanged their views on Vienna talks for removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

During the phone talk, Iranian and Norwegian foreign ministers exchanged their views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the talks on the removal of sanctions in Vienna.

Referring to the high economic and technological potentials of the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would develop relations.

Foreign parties seeking to foment instability in Kazakhstan

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that it is clear that current changes in Kazakhstan are an internal matter but some foreign parties are taking advantage of the situation, trying to foment unrest and instability in the country.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman made the remarks on Thursday and said, "As mentioned earlier, stability and security are of particular importance in Kazakhstan, so, we hope that process of restoring peace to that country will be accelerated as much as possible."

He voiced confidence that through internal unity, the wise government and the nation of Kazakhstan will respond appropriately to the efforts of foreign ill-wishers.

Iran seeking US serious guarantees for removal of sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says during sanctions removal talks in the Austrian capital, Tehran seeks guarantees that no further sanctions will be imposed on the country once they are removed.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Al Jazeera news network, during which he elaborated on the overall course of negotiations in the Austrian capital with the goal of removing illegal sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

“We seek removal of sanctions that were imposed on Iran by [former US President Donald] Trump, especially those sanctions that are at odds with the [2015] nuclear deal [officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)],” Iran’s foreign minister said.

