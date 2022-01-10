Iranian source rejects interim agreement in Vienna as false

An informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team said that the news released by an Arab newspaper about the interim agreement in Vienna is completely false and fabricated.

Iran FM, Taliban acting FM discuss bilateral ties in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tehran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

While emphasizing that history has proven that the amicable relationship between the people of Iran and Afghanistan is a kind of kinship, Amir-Abdollahian said that the noble people of Afghanistan showed that no foreign power can occupy and rule Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran’s proposals put Vienna talks on right track

Stressing that the right track of Vienna talks is due to the proposals made by Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cast doubt on the seriousness of Washington to reach a good agreement.

Iran’s top diplomat has said that the 7th round of negotiations was complicated and confusing but they were put on the right track at 8th round of talks after Iran submitted its two drafts.

Taliban acting FM hails Tehran visit as 'positive'

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says that he had positive meetings with the Iranian officials on trade, oil, transit, politics and security issues.

"We had positive meetings with the Iranian officials in the fields of trade, oil, transit, politics and security. Our goal is to establish good relations with the region, especially with neighboring countries," told Amir Khan Muttaqi to Afghan National Radio and Television.

Leader:

Iranians turned Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom into opportunity

Referring to the enemies' miscalculations on Gen. Soleimani's assassination, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the enemies viewed his martyrdom as a threat to Iran, but the Iranians turned it into an opportunity.

Raeisi congratulates Rahmon on anniv. of diplomatic ties

President Ebrahim Raeisi has congratulated the President of Tajikistan on the 30th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Dushanbe, expressing hope for the enhancement of the level of ties.

In a message on Sunday, President Ebrahim Raeisi offered his congratulations to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the 30th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.

Iran's Bagheri Kani holds meetings with EU's Mora, E3 Sun.

Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held meetings with EU envoy Enrique Mora and the lead negotiators of the European troika at Vienna's Coburg Hotel as part of the 8th round of the consultations in the Austrian capital.

4 Iranians rank among best in world of futsal

Three Iranian futsal players and an Iranian Futsal club have been nominated for the 2021 futsal planet awards.

Palayesh Naft Abadan is nominated to receive the title of the Best Women's Club in the World, according to the "futsalplanet.com".

Bushehr nuclear power plant to resume work today

The spokesman for the electricity sector of the Iranian Energy Ministry said that major repairs at the Bushehr nuclear power plant are completed, expecting the plant to come one stream later today.

Intl. Webinar on Muslim Families in West planned for Jan. 10

The webinar entitled “Challenges of Muslim Women and Families in the West”, will be hosted by the Tehran-based International Quran News Agency on January 10.

Raeisi:

Development of economic coop. on agenda of Tehran, Ashgabat

Expressing that Tehran attaches special importance to the development of relations with neighbouring countries, Pres. Raeis said that the development of economic and transit cooperation is on the agenda of Tehran and Ashgabat.

Iran urges West to show good faith in Vienna

In his latest comment on the Vienna talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the talks are moving in the right direction.

MA