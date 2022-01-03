New round of Vienna talks to continue in informal meetings

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Envoy in Vienna Talks wrote, “After a short New Year break, the 8th round of the #ViennaTalks continues today in the form of informal meetings.”

The new round of Vienna talks, the 8th round, was held on Monday Dec. 27 with holding of JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting with the aim of removal of US sanctions imposed on Iran.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s chief negotiator and Enrique Mora, Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief.

The meeting was temporarily suspended last Thursday due to the start of the New Year holidays.

