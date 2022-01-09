Turkmenistan emphasizes broadening ties with Iran

In his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Saturday, Vice President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov stressed the significance of enhancing and broadening bilateral ties with Iran.

During the meeting, Turkmen Vice President said that the two countries have high potentials and capacities for boosting cooperation in transportation, technical-engineering services and energy.

Iran, Syria mull over boosting economic coop.

Iranian ambassador to Damascus and the Syrian minister of economy discussed different ways of developing cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani met and held talks with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil.

Iranian, Indian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Vienna talks

Indian Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday to discuss bilateral issues, prospects of Chabahar port, latest developments in Afghanistan and Vienna talks.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Indian foreign minister wrote, “A wide-ranging conversation with my Iranian colleague, FM @Amirabdolahian."

Taliban acting FM arrives in Tehran

Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Tehran to discuss various issues with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Heading a delegation of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran a few minutes ago.

Marandi:

Too soon to say whether or not there will be deal in Vienna

As the new round of Vienna talks on the removal of US sanctions continues, a member of the Iranian negotiating team said that it's still too soon to say whether or not there will be a deal as it's up to the other side.

It would be right to say today that the US and EU have grown increasingly realistic, said Marandi in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

Iran sanctions 51 of Soleimani's assassination perpetrators

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday updated the counter-terrorism designations regarding American individuals involved in the terrorist act against General Qassem Soleimani and his companions.

Top military aide to Leader:

US expulsion of region least revenge for martyr Soleimani

The expulsion of the US and global arrogance from the region is the least revenge for the assassination of General Soleimani, said a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Yahya Rahim Safavi said that the emergence of some figures like Lt. General Soleimani is one of the main political achievements of the Islamic Revolution, Sacred Defense, and Resistance Front in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Iran, P4+1 working group hold meeting on sanctions removal

The delegations of Iran and the 4+1 group, participating in the Vienna talks, formed a working group to discuss ways to remove sanctions against Tehran in Cuberg Hotel.

As the issue of lifting sanctions is a priority for the Iranian delegation, the working group on the removal of sanctions held a meeting on Saturday.

Iran embassy distributes 1000 livelihood packages in Kabul

The Embassy of the Republic of Iran has ‎distributed 1000 livelihood humanitarian packages among poor Afghan people in Kabul, the capital of this neighboring country.

As the people of Afghanistan are suffering difficult live conditions under the US sanctions as well as the harsh weather, Iran continues its humanitarian assistance to this eastern neighbor.

Iran firm working to produce cochlear implant internal part

An Iranian knowledge-based company is doing research and developing work to produce the internal unit of the electronic device that partially restores hearing.

Tanin Pardaz Pasargad previously managed to produce the external part of a cochlear implant, which sits behind the ear, picks up sounds with a microphone, and then processes the sound and transmits it to the internal part, Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

Iran to export 110-MW electricity to Afghanistan: official

A senior advisor to Iran's Minister of Energy for International Affairs said that the country will export 110 megawatts of electricity to neighboring Afghanistan in the current year.

Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian, Advisor to Iran’s Ministry of Energy in an interview with IRNA on Saturday said that the country enjoys the export capacity of 175-megawatt electricity to Afghanistan.

Payman Maadi among 2022 Sundance Film Festival jury members

Iranian actor Payman Maadi has been selected as one of the jury members in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

The Sundance Institute announced the jury members of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, taking place in hybrid format from January 20 to 30.

Ulyanov:

All parties in Vienna talks recognize progress is being made

As the new round of Vienna talks on the removal of US sanctions continues, the Russian envoy said that all the participants in the talks recognize that some progress is being made towards an agreement on the restoration of JCPOA.

"Now all the participants in the #ViennaTalks recognise that some progress is being made towards an agreement on restoration of #JCPOA and #sanctions lifting," said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks.

