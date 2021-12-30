FM statement:

Iran to bring perpetrators of Gen. Soleimani case to justice

Iranian Foreign Ministry stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring perpetrators behind the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani to justice.

"The assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the direct order of the former US president is a clear example of state terrorism and the Islamic Republic of Iran will bring its perpetrators to justice", the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani and its companions near Baghdad airport.

Iran agrees with China to open consulate in Bandar Abbas

The Iranian Council of Ministers in a meeting chaired by President Raeisi agreed on Wednesday that China will be allowed to open a Consulate General in the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

The Iranian Council of Ministers or the cabinet approved a plan proposed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, according to which China will open a Consulate General in Bandar Abbas in the south of Iran.

Israeli regime base its security upon instability in region

Zionists cannot stand the stability, security, and tranquility in the region, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, adding that the Israeli regime has based its security on creating instability in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned on Wednesday the repeated attacks by the Zionist regime on Syrian territory, especially food and medicine warehouses in the port of Latakia.

Khatibzadeh added that the Israeli regime's attacks not only are an act of aggression against a UN member state but also they are in blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty.

EU Lawmaker:

Nobody did more in defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani

A member of the European Parliament acknowledged that nobody did more to defeat ISIL terrorists in Iraq than legend Iranian anti-terror commander Martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

"While the US and Allies were responsible for the rise of ISIL and the arming of Jihadists Groups, nobody did more to defeat ISIL in Iraq than General Soleimani," Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament said in a post on his Twitter account.

Russia, US envoys hold meeting in Vienna on JCPOA

As the 8th round of Vienna talks on the removal of US anti-Iranian sanctions continues, Russia’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based International Organizations met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wed., Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks wrote, he “Met today with the #US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr. Robert Malley.”

“Close consultations and coordination between the Russian and the US delegations in the course of the #ViennaTalks constitute an important prerequisite for progress towards restoration of #JCPOA,” he added.

Armenia seeks to open consulate general in Iran

Reacting to the news that Iranian government has agreed to open a consulate general in city of Kapan, Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that his country is also trying to open a consulate general in Iran.

In his reaction to the news that Iranian government has agreed with opening consulate general in Armenian city of “Kapan”, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan state that preliminary measures have been taken to open the consulate general of Armenia in Iran based on the principle of reciprocity.

Iran bans non-Iranian travelers from France, Denmark, Norway

Non-Iranian travelers who have resided in France, Britain, Denmark and Norway in the past 14 days cannot enter Iran until further notice, according to the Iranian aviation organization on Wednesday.

Iran Air which is is commonly known as Homa said in a statement on Wednesday that with aim of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, travelers on international flights need to meet new conditions before traveling to Iran.

Iranian women learn rivals at Asian Handball C'ships

Iranian junior and youth teams discovered their rivals at the 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championships.

Iran junior team will meet Uzbekistan, South Korea, India, Kazakhstan and Thailand in a round-robin format, according to the Tehran Times daily.

The 16th edition of the championship is scheduled to be held from Feb 12 to 21 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

Iran, Serbia discuss multilateral relations

Hamed Forouzan the Director-General of Ministry of Labor and Cooperatives for International Affairs said that Iran is going to sign MoUs with Serbia on the issues of employment and social security.

Hamed Foruzan made the remarks on the sidelines of his meeting with the Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic.

Referring to the long history of political and international relations between Iran and Serbia, the Iranian official said that the countries have finalized an MoU draft on employment and vocation issues.

Shamkhani felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) congratulated the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas to his counterparts in Christian countries.

Addressing his counterparts in different Christian countries in separate messages, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani congratulated the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas.

Iran's Taremi becomes Asia's best legionnaire in 2021

The Iranian striker of the Porto football team became the best legionnaire of Asia in 2021, according to Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Mehdi Taremi, a player of the Porto Portugal football team, who appeared the most consistently in AFC polls this year was among Asia’s top 10 performers a staggering 20 times throughout the year.

Russian diplomat says optimistic for success of Vienna talks

While expressing optimism about the re-operationalization of the JCPOA, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to United Nations said all necessary conditions have been paved for achieving success at Vienna talks.

Speaking in an interview with RIA NOVOSTI on Wednesday, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that he sincerely believes that the parties will succeed in achieving positive results in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear deal. At first, the participants at the talks waited for the Biden government, it was a long process, about five months. Then, elections were held in Iran and a new Iranian team was formed.

