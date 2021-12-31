Good progresses made in Vienna talks: Iran's top negotiator

Referring to ongoing Vienna talks, Iran chief negotiator said that correspondences were made between two sides on removal of anti-Iranian sanctions and relatively good progress was made in first few days of new round of talks.

Correspondences were made between the two JCPOA parties on removing anti-Iranian sanctions and relatively good progress was made in the first few days of the new round of Vienna talk, he reiterated.

“Simorgh” satellite carrier successfully launched into space

Spokesman for Iranian Defense Ministry’s Space Group Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini on Thursday announced that “Simorgh” Satellite Carrier successfully launched three research cargoes into the space.

Regarding the function of “Simorgh” satellite carrier, he added, "In this launch, performance and function of the space base components and also performance of satellite-launching stages were done correctly and finally the intended research goals of this launch were fully achieved."

Pres. Raeisi to Ortega: US sanctions not affect will of world independent nations

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega on Thursday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that US sanctions will not have any effect on the will of independent nations of the world.

Stressing the need for the development of bilateral ties with Nicaragua in all areas, President Raeisi stated that the two countries of Iran and Nicaragua enjoy high capacities and potentials in political, economic and social fields, so that senior officials of the two countries can reactivate these capacities in favor of progress and wellbeing of the two nations.

Iran to export $14bn petrochemicals by yearend: Official

Ahmad Mahdavi Abhari Secretary-General of Petrochemical Industry Employers' Association broke the news on Thursday on the occasion of National Day of Petrochemical Industry and reiterated that it is predicted that the country would export about $14 billion worth of petrochemicals by yearend.

With the coordination made in this regard, it is predicted that petrochemical industries of the country would produce 93 million tons of petrochemicals by the end of the current Iranian calendar year in 1400, he added.

Iranian expats welcomed to freely travel Iran: Raeisi

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized that no Iranian citizen’s entry into the country or their exit from the country must be prohibited.

The president emphasized that the concerned officials’ entire efforts are aimed at resolving problems facing Iranian expatriates.

President Raeisi said that the Iranian expatriates have both great potentials and can create great opportunities so that they will feel that the Islamic Republic officials are seriously concerned about solving their problems and addressing their concerns.

Vienna talks to resume on Monday Jan. 03

Vienna talks with a focus on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions would continue on Monday January 3, 2022 after a short recess due to the New Year's holidays.

RHM/