Martyr Soleimani commemoration ceremony held in Sarajevo

On the second anniversary of the Martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a ceremony of commemoration was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

New assessments show negotiators in Vienna really move ahead

Public assessments of the status of Vienna talks contain cautious positive elements which means that the negotiators really move ahead, Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations noted.

"Indeed, we observe some progress on two tracks: at the negotiating table and in public assessments of the situation at the #ViennaTalks. Now for the first time since June, these assessments contain cautious positive elements. That means that the negotiators really move ahead", Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations tweeted.

Cleric vows punishment of Trump on Gen. Soleimani case

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers at Tehran University, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami vowed punishment of Donald Trump on Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani case.

Referring to the arrival of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami spoke about the impact of the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani in the region.

He also pointed to Iran's retaliatory measure to attack Al Asad Air Base home to US troops in Iraq, stressing, "Our final revenge is that all the perpetrators of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and the criminal "Trump" will be punished."

IAEA must support nations' access to peaceful nuclear tech.

According to Articles 2 and 3 of the NPT, International Atomic Energy Agency is obliged to encourage and support the provision of peaceful nuclear technology to all nations, AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami stressed.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) hailed Iran's achievements in the field of space programs as well as science parks under pressure and sanctions of the enemies.

Perpetrators behind martyrdom of 2 IRGC Quds forces killed

In an intelligence operation, IRGC Ground Forces managed to identify and kill the perpetrators behind the martyrdom of two IRGC Quds forces in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The famous villain Mehrab Shahbakhsh and two of his accomplices who were behind the martyrdom of two IRGC Quds forces in Sistan and Baluchestan were identified and killed by IRGC forces in an intelligence operation.

