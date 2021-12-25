Iran's exports value to Iraq exceed $6.1bn in 8 months

Seyyed Hamid Hosseini broke the news in an interview with Fars News Agency on Saturday and stated, “Statistics indicate that Iran has exported $750 million worth of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq on a monthly basis on average.”

Turning to the latest situation of Iran’s exports to Iraq, Hosseini said that the global trade was severely affected by the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021 greatly.

Iran’s export of products to Iraq also was affected by the global coronavirus pandemic in these two years i.e. 2020 and 2021, he said, adding, “Accordingly, Iran’s export of products to Iraq decreased in 2020 due to the closure of borders between Iran and Iraq following spread of the pandemic.”

Iran exported more than $6.1 billion worth of products to Iraq from March 21 to Nov. 22, so that the country exported about $750 million worth of non-oil goods to Iraq monthly, he noted.

In this period, Iran exported construction materials (tiles, stones, ceramics and glasses), foodstuff (fresh fruits and vegetables), oil and petrochemical products, home appliances, dairies, clothing, furniture and shoes to Iraq, Chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce added.

