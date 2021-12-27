Iran’s exports to Russia records $775 m in first 10th months

Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia made the comment on Monday in an interview with Iranian media during which he said that Iran-Russi trade have boosted, adding, during the first 10 months of the year 2021, Iran exported $775 m worth of products to Russia which is a new record in recent years.

He also said that exports of Iranian goods to Russia have witnessed a growth of 122% in the mentioned period.

It is estimated that Iran’s total exports to Russia hits $1 b at the end of this year.

Agricultural products or crops constitute a sizeable portion of Iran’s exports to Russia, Jalali pointed.

Agricultural products including aquatic products, processed fishery products, fillets, shrimp, dairy products, flowers and plants, vegetables, fruits and nuts, respectively are the major Iran’s exported products to Russia.

JB/IRN84592333