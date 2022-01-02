Hamedan’s exports value hits over $50mn in nine months

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Hamid Reza Matin Director of Hamedan province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization stipulated that 110 items of goods, valued at $50.183 million, were exported from this province to 29 countries from March 21 to Dec. 22.

Accordingly, 87,321 tons of non-oil products were exported from this province in nine months (from March 21 to Dec. 22), he said, adding that 8,511 tons of non-oil products, valued at $46.550 million, were imported into this province.

He also described the trade balance of the province as positive which stood at $3,633,000 and put the total trade exchanges’ value of this province at over $96.733 million.

Exports of the province included 73 various types of goods which hit $11,636,000 in value, Matin noted.

Mining and mineral sector accounted for $4,314,000 of the total exports of the province and exports of ferrosilicon worth at $4,285,000 was the most important good in this sector, he continued.

He also underscored that four mining goods were exported to 10 countries from Hamedan province.

Of 19 various exported crops, raisin was the major exported commodity in agriculture sector which recorded the value of $10,039,000 and accounted for 21% of exports value of the province.

It is reported that exports target for Hamedan province is planned to hit $1.3 billion in current year in 1400 (to end March 20, 2022).

