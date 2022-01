Yadollah Sadeghi said on Monday that during the first nine months of the year of 1400 in the Iranian calendar, as much as $1.029 billion worth of non-oil goods were exported from Tehran Province which shows a 40% jump in comparison to the same time span last year.

Sadeghi also noted that exports from Tehran account for 32% of the total exports of the country.

