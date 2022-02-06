Iran, Russia to hold joint agricultural working group

Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi said in an interview with Mehr news agency that Iranian and Russian ministries of agriculture reached an agreement to set up a joint working group in the agricultural field.

Turning to the high capacities and potentials of the country in exporting horticultural products to Russia, he said that Russia is a lucrative market for Iran’s agricultural products and if the country’s potential and capacities are used optimally, Russia can be a sustainable market for Iranian products.

He pointed out that Russians have acknowledged the high quality of Iran’s agricultural products, saying that Iranian agricultural and horticultural products are cheaper than similar products of other countries.

After China, New Zealand and Italy, Iran is the fourth-largest producer of kiwi fruit in the world, he said, adding that Iran produced 390,000 tons of kiwi fruit in the current year in 1400 (started March 21, 2021), 177,000 tons of which were exported overseas.

The deputy minister put the export value of horticultural products to Russia in the current year at about $250 million.

