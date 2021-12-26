German arms exports hit new record during Merkel's last days

The former government approved almost €5 billion in warships and missile defense deals as it prepared to leave office. New Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was then finance minister, has also received criticism.

Germany's weapons exports reached a record level this year, due to the last-minute approval of deals worth nearly €5 billion ($5.6 billion) by then-Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration, DW reported.

The data, from the Economy Ministry, was requested by a lawmaker with the socialist Left party, and published by the DPA news agency on Saturday.

The figures reveal that the agreements were signed off during Merkel's last nine days in power.

The last-minute deals brought Germany's total weapons exports to a record €9.04 billion for the whole of 2021, according to the ministry.

The previous record high for German arms exports was €8.015 billion in 2019.

Egypt is the main recipient of German arms, despite criticism over its human rights violations and involvement in wars in Yemen and Libya.

RHM/PR