Cleric vows punishment of Trump on Gen. Soleimani case

Referring to the arrival of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami spoke about the impact of the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani in the region.

He also pointed to Iran's retaliatory measure to attack Al Asad Air Base home to US troops in Iraq, stressing, "Our final revenge is that all the perpetrators of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and the criminal "Trump" will be punished."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami said that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is not aggression, but it is deterrence, referring to the recent military drills launched by IRGC forces in southern Iran.

If the Zionist regime makes the slightest mistake, Iran will punish them with its missiles, he also warned.

This regime will have no destiny but destruction, he said, adding that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said the regime will be destroyed within 25 years.

