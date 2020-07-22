Shamkhani vows 'harder' revenge on US for top general

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in a tweet on Wed. wrote, "#Trump admits that the US military under his direct command, committed the assassination of General #Soleimani & Abu Mahdi #AlMuhandis."

"Iran & Iraq are avenger of these martyrs & will not rest until the perpetrators are punished," he said, stressing "Harder revenge is on the way."

Former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 at the behest of US President Trump.

The remarks come as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also noted in his meeting with Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi that Iran will certainly strike back at US for their act of terror.

"The US's crime in assassinating General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is an example of the US’s presence. They killed your guest in your home, and they blatantly confessed to this crime. This is not a trivial matter," he said, adding, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qasem Soleimani and will definitely strike a reciprocal blow to the US."

Photo: Millions of people attending the funeral ceremony of Marty Soleimani in Tehran, January 6, 2020 (by Mohammadreza Abbasi/Mehr News Agency)

MA/4980864