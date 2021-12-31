Martyr Soleimani commemoration ceremony held in Sarajevo

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – On the second anniversary of the Martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a ceremony of commemoration was held in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The commemoration ceremony was held in Sarajevo on Friday in the presence of the families of the martyrs, esteemed officials of Iranian institutions, a number of NGOs from 7 different Bosnian cities at UNITIC Hall.

Former Iran's IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq's Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) were assassinated by the terrorist US forces near Iraq International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.