Resistance forces to continue path of Martyr Gen. Soleimani

Speaking on the occasion of 2nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh stressed that the recent threats waged by the United States and Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran are empty rhetoric and just a psychological war against the country.

They (the United States and Zionist regime) will never achieve anything because Resistance forces are steadfast and firm in continuing the path of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and will continue this path under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution with utmost might and power, he added.

In response to a question on the acknowledgment of the Zionist regime's role in the assassination of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Brigadier General Fallahzadeh stated that both the United States and Zionist regime are similar to each other in the vicious fronts which have left no stone unturned to target the commanders of Resistance.

Since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, United States and Zionist regime have always tried to tarnish the Islamic Establishment but noble Iranian people under the leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution have foiled their conspiracies.

