Vienna talks on right track: Amir-Abdollahian

Stating that the Vienna talks are on right track, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that reaching an agreement will be possible if the other parties negotiate in good faith.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on the sidelines of the memorial ceremony of the former Iranian envoy to Yemen Hasan Irloo on Tuesday.

"The negotiations are on the right track. The important thing is that we now have a common, unified text that our negotiating team is focused on. The opposing parties also focus on the issues of dispute," he added. "If the other parties continue the negotiations in good faith, it is possible for all parties to reach a good agreement."

Pakistani religious minister:

Saboteurs cannot undermine Iran-Pakistan relations

The Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, said that saboteurs inside and outside cannot undermine the strong relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan's Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Tehran-Islamabad relations are too strong that cannot be affected by internal and external saboteurs.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Hojjatoleslam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the Iranian World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, and his accompanying delegation in Islamabad.

Russian envoy reports of indisputable progress in Vienna

Head of the Russian delegation at Vienna talks said that the expert level working group on the nuclear issues held a meeting on Tuesday, adding that "Sanctions lifting is being actively discussed in informal settings."

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday a day after the 8th round of Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions on Iran on Monday that "Today in the course of #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA the working group on nuclear issues held a useful meeting. We observe indisputable progress. #Sanctions lifting is being actively discussed in informal settings."

General advises enemy not to test might of Iran armed forces

A senior Iranian military commander has advised the enemy not to test the might of the country’s armed forces, saying it will not be able to bear the costs of an all-out confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned on Tuesday of a well-calculated response at the right time and place should the enemy make the slightest mistake.

The enemy should know that “we are always watching them, we are ready, and we will surely impose more costs on them compared to what they can achieve,” Rashid asserted.

Iran's foreign trade exceeds $72 billion

Head of Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghadasi said that the country's foreign trade exceeded $72 billion in the first nine months until the end of the fall.

Moghadasi announced that during the first 9 months of the year 1400 (Mar. 21-Dec. 21), 122,500,000 tons of goods worth more than $72 billion were exchanged between Iran and other countries, showing an increase of 11% in weight and 38% in value compared to the corresponding period last year.

Moghadasi also said if the trade relations continue at the same pace, by the end of the year, the total trade value of the country will increase to $98 billion.

Experts levels talks on removal of sanctions in Vienna begin

The Iranian experts have begun talks on the mechanism to remove the sanctions and the verification of their removal began on Tuesday morning in the Austrian capital.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA have begun talks at experts levels in Vienna on Tuesday morning. The talks are taking place after the participants at the eighth round of talks on the removal of sanctions JCPOA Joint Commission and representatives stressed the removal of illegal and oppressive sanctions must be put on the agenda.

Amir-Abdollahian:

FM to pursue cyberattacks against infrastructures legally

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that cyberattacks launched against country’s vital infrastructures will be pursued in international bodies from legal point of view.

Speaking in his meeting with the Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Foreign Ministry will strictly follow up the issue of enemies’ launching of cyberattacks against country’s infrastructures in international forums legally.

Russia’s FM:

Coop. to continue in Working Group on removal of sanctions

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in a statement announced that cooperation in Working Groups would continue in Vienna on the removal of sanctions.

In the new round of Vienna talks, participants involved in negotiations have announced their serious determination to accelerate preparing the texts of all drafts.

"At this stage, everyone is determined to intensify efforts to develop general texts related to the package of future agreement documents in order to reach mutually acceptable solutions in the short term," the Russian foreign ministry's statement said, according to a report by the Sputnik Farsi.

Russia to sell dozens of Su-35 to Iran: report

Russia’s best non-stealth Su-35 fighter could be headed to Iran, a report says.

The website "19fortyfive" has cited an earlier report by another website the "aviacionline" as saying that Iran and Russia will sign a 20-year, $10 billion security and defense cooperation agreement in January 2022, which would include the purchase of Su-35 fighters, S-400 missiles and a satellite.

Tehran, Moscow preparing contacts at highest level: Kremlin

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Iran and Russia are preparing for contacts at the highest level.

Peskov stressed that contacts between Iranians and Russians are being prepared at the highest level.

Peskov did not elaborate more but he was probably referring to the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Moscow.

Iran to hold 6th solo exhibition in Tajikistan late Feb.

Deputy Governor-Generalship of Khorasan Razavi for Economic Coordination Affairs said that Khorasan Razavi province will hold a solo exhibition in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Feb. 26 - March 1, 2022.

Morteza Ashrafi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that the specialized exhibition will be organized by Mashhad International Exhibition Company after winning a license from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iranian Embassy to Tajikistan will follow up pertinent issues.

China urges more consensus building in Vienna talks

A senior Chinese diplomat called for expanding consensus, "properly handling" differences and jointly promoting breakthroughs during the ongoing round of the Vienna talks, which resumed on Monday.

"On the Iran nuclear issue and related nuclear non-proliferation issues, 'pragmatism' and double standards should not be adopted in pursuit of selfish interests," said Wang Qun, the Chinese envoy to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, according to the Chinese CGTN TV.

"Sanctions should also not be used for threatening casually and new sanctions should not be introduced against Iran during the negotiations," Wang said.

Iran top negotiator:

Sanctions removal 'key to Vienna talks success'

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that reaching an agreement on the removal of sanctions imposed on the country is the key to the success of the Vienna talks.

Almost all representatives of the participant countries had underscored the priority of removing the illegal sanctions against Iran, Bagheri Kani told Iranian reporters, referring to the new round of the Vienna talks held on Monday evening at Coburg Hotel.

It was agreed that the removal of sanctions be put on the agenda in experts meetings and the joint meetings between Iran and the P4+1, he added.

Iran sets the stage for a deal in Vienna

Iran’s negotiating team led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Vienna on Monday after the relatively short break meant to undertake consultations in capitals.

With the Vienna talks kinking in again, Iran has moved to voice its expectations from other parties, especially the European trio – France, Germany and Britain (E3). During the last round, the E3, particularly France, played an unconstructive role in the talks, preventing the negotiators, at least in one case, from hammering out a document that was to serve as the basis for the next round of talks.

