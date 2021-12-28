Amir-Abdollahian:

New round of Vienna talks to be based on agreed joint doc.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that the new round of the Vienna talks will be based on a new, joint and acceptable document reached by the sides earlier this month

The remaining parties to the US-abandoned 2015 agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are set to resume negotiations in Vienna with the aim of removing Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.

The new round of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group – Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany – will begin on Monday afternoon, while the US, an initial signatory of the JCPOA, is not allowed to directly participate in the talks.

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting wraps up in Vienna

The meeting of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was attended by representatives of Iran and P4+1 and European Union, ended at Coburg Hotel of Vienna on Monday evening.

At the end of the new round of Vienna talks, it was agreed that the talks would be pursued on the content of draft of agreement made between JCPOA parties in 2015 at various levels and formats.

Chinese envoy says Iran, P4+1 deal likely before Feb.

Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the Vienna talks has talked of possibility of reaching an agreement between Iran and the P4+1 before February.

Sky News quoted Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the Vienna talks said as saying that differences between the Iranian side and the three European countries were diminishing and that an agreement could be achieved before February 2020 (in less than a month).

Iran’s exports to Russia records $775 m in first 10th months

Iranian ambassador to Russia said that Iran has exported $775 m worth of goods to Russia with crops standing at the top of the table of items exported to Russia.

Kazem Jalali, the Iranian ambassador to Russia made the comment on Monday in an interview with Iranian media during which he said that Iran-Russi trade have boosted, adding, during the first 10 months of the year 2021, Iran exported $775 m worth of products to Russia which is a new record in recent years.

Tensions between Azerbaijan, Iran removed: Azeri FM

Referring to the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to the Azerbaijan Republic, the Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the tensions between Baku and Tehran were resolved quickly.

The Azeri FM noted that the development of relations between countries has been discussed at the meetings with his Iranian counterpart, APA reported.

Rasa Center ready to accelerate nuclear projects: Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) has hailed the newly-established nuclear research center by the AEOI for its role in developing nuclear research in the country in the future.

"Rasa Technology and Innovation Center was opened as one of the newly established centers in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the first specialized innovation center in the nuclear industry innovation ecosystem with the aim of facilitating the commercialization of the achievements of scientists in the field of nuclear energy," Mohammad Eslami, AEOI head said.

Amir-Abdollahian opens Iran Foreign Relations Doc. Exhibition

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian inaugurated the Exhibition of Iran’s Foreign Relations Documents at the venue of Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the ministry on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 5th Conference of History of Iran’s Foreign Relations, Iranian Communities Abroad and Foreign Policy, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian opened the Exhibition of Iran’s Foreign Relations Documents.

Subjects and contents of the documents include problems, issues, activities, trade challenges, travel of Iranians and their relationship with the Iranian government in different periods.

Bagheri says he is optimistic about outcome of Vienna talks

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that he is optimistic about the outcome of Vienna talks.

Speaking in an interview IRNA on the way to the Hotel Coburg to attend the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna on Monday, Ali Bagheri Kani Iran’s top negotiator said that he is optimistic about the result of talks on the removal of sanctions which is ongoing in Vienna.

Iranian short film 'Naji' shines at Jorjezian Film Festival

Iranian short film 'Naji' directed by Hosein Torkjoosh, won three awards at the Jorjezian film festival in the US.

'Naji' won the Best Director Award (Hosein Torkjoosh), the Best Actor Award (Mahsa Ghoreyshi), and the Best Supporting Actor (Bita Alami) at the Jorjezian Film Festival.

Earlier, the short film won the award of the best female actress at the Brussels capital film festival.

Bagheri Kani holds meetings with envoys before talks start

Before the resumption of the new round of sanction removal talks in Vienna, the Iranian top negotiator held a trilateral meeting with the heads of the Russian and Chinese delegation, as well as EU's Mora at the Coburg Hotel.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri arrived in Vienna on Monday morning to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of the illegal sanctions.

According to the reports, Bagheri has held trilateral consultations with the heads of Russian and Chinese delegations in the Coburg Hotel, Vienna.

Iran calls on E3 to stop being unconstructive in Vienna talks

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has said certain European parties to JCPOA are playing a non-constructive role in Vienna talks, calling on them to come to the talks with good intentions to reach a good agreement.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iran FM expresses hope for end of Yemeni crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that with the efforts of all countries in the region, especially Iran and Oman, the necessary ground will be prepared for the end of the Yemeni crisis.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy who has traveled to Tehran to participate in the meeting of the Joint Strategic Consultation Committee.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

While strongly condemning the recent terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of a number of citizens of this country by terrorist groups.

Following the tragic terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Saeed Khatibzadeh sympathized with the government, people and survivors of this terrorist attack.

