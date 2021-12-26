FM Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran committed to political solutions to regional problems

Iranian foreign minister has said that Iran is committed to political solutions and dialogue to solve problems in bilateral relations and regional problems.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Sheikh Khalifa AlHarthy, Oman's Diplomatic Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

AlHarthy is in Tehran to attend the joint committee on the strategic consultations.

Rear Admiral Sayyari:

Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani strengthened Resistance Front

Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces said that martyrdom of Martyr Qassem Soleimani united the Islamic world and strengthened the Resistance Front on international stage.

Regarding the salient characteristics of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces stated that Martyr Soleimani was a brave commander who fought bravely in the battlefield and carried out his mission in the best form possible in line with warding off threat of enemies orchestrated against the country.

Iranian dep. parl. speaker meets Malaysian counterpart

Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament has said that Iran-Malaysia parliamentary cooperation in international parliamentary bodies could serve the interests of the two countries.

Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament made the comments in a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart, Rashid Hasnon in Tehran on Saturday.

President Raeisi:

"Armed forces to give all-out response to any threats"

In a message on Saturday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi praised the successful holding of the IRGC's Great Prophet 17 (PBUH) 17, which wrapped up on Friday.

"The Great Prophet (PBUH) 17 is an indicator of the will and ability of the Islamic Republic to defend the interests and security of the Iranian nation," the Iranian President said in his message on Saturday one day after the massive IRGC military drill dubbed Great Prophet 17 were held in the south of Iran in the Persian Gulf region attended by land, air and naval forces of the IRGC.

Fans can be allowed in stadium to see Iran-Iraq match

The Iranian Football Federation is mulling over the possibility of allowing fans in Grand Azadi Stadium to watch the qualifying match between Iran and Iraq for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Jan. 27, 2022.

According to the Iranian Khabar Varzeshi Newspaper's website, the Iranian Football Federation is mulling over the case of whether the match between Iran and Iraq qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran or the fans would be allowed in.

Tel Aviv continues to rant and rave against Iran

Israeli regime has begun to rant and rave angrily against Iran saying that Tel Aviv seeks a comprehensive and lasting solution over Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UK-based ‘Telegraph’ Newspaper on Saturday, Israeli regime's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid repeated the regime's baseless claims against Iran over its nuclear program.

Lapid, who in recent weeks has made every effort to create turn the world against Iran, said that Israel and its Western allies must design a credible military threat to deter Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Parl. speaker felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

In a message on Saturday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas to his counterparts in Christian countries.

Addressing the Parliament Speakers of the Christian countries in a message, Ghalibaf congratulated them on the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas.

A new chapter has opened in Iran-Azerbaijan relations

On Wednesday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian visited Baku to discuss bilateral, regional and international developments with top Azeri officials.

The foreign minister was the first Iranian top official visiting Baku in Raeisi’s administration.

Amir-Abdollahian and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev discussed expanding ties. They also discussed regional developments.

AEOI chief:

Iran not to exceed 60% uranium enrichment level

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami said that all Iran’s nuclear activities are carried out according to the agreements, statutes, rules and regulations of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Tehran does not intend to exceed the 60% level of uranium enrichment even if the parties to the negotiations in Vienna do not come to an agreement and the United States does not lift its sanctions, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Iran FM congratulates Christians on Jesus Christ birth annv.

In a message on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas to all Christians both in Iran and the world.

In his message, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wished them a happy prosperous year.

The Iranian diplomat said that humankind is more than ever in need of friendship and realization of the bright, heavenly messages of divine prophets.

