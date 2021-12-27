Iran, Oman hold 8th Joint Strategic Consultation Committee

The 8h meeting of the Joint Strategic Consultation Committee of Iran and Oman was held in the presence of Iran deputy foreign minister for political affairs and Oman deputy foreign minister for diplomat affairs on Saturday.

During the meeting, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Omani Deputy Foreign Minister for Diplomat Affairs Sheikh Khalifa al-Harthy pointed to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, expressing satisfaction with the level of relations between Iran and Oman.

Emphasizing the need to resolve regional issues by the countries of the region, Ali Bagheri Kani expressed hope that the existing problems will be resolved based on dialogue between the countries of the region.

Iran, Iraq to discuss Shalamcheh-Basra railway project

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi arrived in Baghdad to meet and hold talks with Iraqi officials on various areas of cooperation between the two countries in the transportation sector.

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with his Iraqi counterpart on a 4-day visit to Iraq as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih. The minister is also set to hold meetings with some Iraqi governors including governors of Najaf, Karbala, Babylon, Al-Qadisiyah and Basra.

The implementation of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project is one of the topics that will be discussed during the visit of the Iranian minister to Iraq.

Iran wants lasting peace, stability in Afghanistan

Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Kazemi Qomi said that Tehran wants lasting stability, peace, security and the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups and parties in Afghanistan.

"Iran has friendly relations with all political factions in Afghanistan and is interested in mediating between all groups and parties of Afghanistan in order to establish peace, stability and an inclusive government with the participation of all," said Kazemi Qomi in his meeting with Mohammad Mohaqiq, a member of the leadership of the Supreme Council of National Resistance of Afghanistan.

Iran announces travel ban on 12 European, African countries

Ali Asghar Shalibafian, Iran's Deputy Minister of Tourism has said that passengers from eight African and four European countries will not be allowed to enter Iran for 15 days amid the Covid-19 new variant surge.

The Interior Ministry, in line with instruction from the National Taskforce For Fighting Coronavirs, will block the direct and indirect entry of passengers from eight African countries, including Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa, and four European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Norway and Denmark, Ali Asghar Shalbafian said.

Iran futsal ranks 7th in world, best in Asia

Iran national futsal team has remained the best team in Asia, according to the latest ranking.

َAccording to the latest futsal world ranking published on Sunday, the Iranian national futsal team's ranking in Asia has remained unchanged

Iran is still at the top of the Asian continent while it is seventh among the teams in the world with 1580 points.

Iran-KRG economic relations need to expand: Iranian official

The governor of West Azerbaijan stressed the need to enhance the level of economic relations between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian, governor of West Azerbaijan in northwest Iran made the remarks in a meeting with the governor of Erbil, the capital of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, on Sunday evening in Urmia.

The Iranian governor said during the meeting that "The relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Iraqi Kurdistan region are strong, and we hope that meetings of this kind will further enhance the relations between the two sides."

