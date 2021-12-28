Russian envoy reports of indisputable progress in Vienna

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday a day after the 8th round of Vienna talks on the removal of sanctions on Iran on Monday that "Today in the course of #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA the working group on nuclear issues held a useful meeting. We observe indisputable progress. #Sanctions lifting is being actively discussed in informal settings."

Ulyanov added in another tweet, "This morning I had a very useful and positive meeting with the Heads of the British, French and German delegations at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA."

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier on Monday that the Iranian experts began talks with the experts of the P4+1 group on the mechanism to remove the sanctions and the verification of their removal on Tuesday morning in the Austrian capital.

The talks are taking place after the participants at yesterday's JCPOA Joint Commission meeting stressed the removal of illegal and oppressive sanctions need to be discussed.

The meetings of working groups consisting of experts from Iran and P4+1 are discussing frameworks and mechanisms for verifying the removal of sanctions and guarantees that the US illegal actions will not be repeated.

KI