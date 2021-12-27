Talks on removal of sanctions, assurances to start Tue.

The eighth round of talks on removal the sanctions was held this evening within the framework of the Joint Commission chaired by Ali Bagheri, Senior Negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Enrique Mora, deputy EU foreign policy chief.

In the meeting, which was held with the participation of Iranian delegations, the P4 + 1 group and the European Union at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna.

The top Iranian negotiator in the meeting referred to the progress made in the previous round, and stressed the need to remove the sanctions and provide objective and sufficient guarantees by the other side that Iran can verify the measures to remove the sanctions.

Ali Bagheri Kani said that the Iranian delegation is ready for serious interaction and advancement of talks.

At the meeting, all delegations noted the progress made in the previous round of talks and announced their readiness to continue intensive consultations. It was also noted at the meeting that most of Iran's proposals have been included in the new drafted text. At the end of the meeting, it was decided to continue the negotiations and work on the text from Tuesday in different levels and formats.

At the end of the Joint JCPOA Commission meeting, the EU representative stated that the Vienna talks are on the right track to reach a final agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Monday night, Enrique Mora said that he would not set a date in this regard, but that the current negotiations to reach a final agreement will last a few weeks rather than a few months.

He added, if the parties work hard in the coming days and weeks, they can achieve a positive result.

According to him, it is difficult and difficult decisions must be made, but that is the purpose of the negotiations.

