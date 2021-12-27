JCPOA Joint Commission meeting wraps up in Vienna

At the end of the new round of Vienna talks, it was agreed that the talks would be pursued on the content of draft of agreement made between JCPOA parties in 2015 at various levels and formats.

Prior to the meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that he is optimistic about the outcome of talks on the removal of sanctions which is ongoing in Vienna.

Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Austrian capital Vienna on Monday at the head of a political, legal and economic delegation, where he met and held talks with the representatives of Chinese, Russia and French delegations and also representative of European Union in Vienna talks within the framework of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

The majority of delegations attended the new round of Vienna talks emphasize the need to speed up negotiation process to reach a final agreement.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has attended Vienna talks serious determination and will to reach an agreement and has announced its readiness to continue the talks if necessary.

