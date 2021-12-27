Chinese envoy says Iran, P4+1 deal likely before Feb.

Sky News quoted Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the Vienna talks said as saying that differences between the Iranian side and the three European countries were diminishing and that an agreement could be achieved before February 2020 (in less than a month).

The news came hours after the head of the Iranian negotiating team Ali Bagheri Kani met with France's chief negotiator in the Vienna talks.

The meeting between the senior negotiators of Iran and France took place after it was reported that France did not play a constructive role in the seventh round of Vienna talks.

Iranian officials criticized Paris for its unconstructive role in the talks.

Prior to the meeting between Bagheri Kani and the French chief negotiator, the Iranian negotiating team held a trilateral meeting with China and Russia earlier on Monday.

The new round of Vienna talks is underway in Vienna's Hotel Coburg.

