Bagheri Kani holds meetings with envoys before talks start

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri arrived in Vienna on Monday morning to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of the illegal sanctions.

According to the reports, Bagheri has held trilateral consultations with the heads of Russian and Chinese delegations in the Coburg Hotel, Vienna.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

The first round of the sanction removal talks under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s administration started on November 29 after a five-month pause.

During the discussions, which concluded on December 17, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US bans and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

According to the latest reports, Bagheri has held a meeting with the the EU coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora just before the talks start.

