Coop. to continue in Working Group on removal of sanctions

In the new round of Vienna talks, participants involved in negotiations have announced their serious determination to accelerate preparing the texts of all drafts.

"At this stage, everyone is determined to intensify efforts to develop general texts related to the package of future agreement documents in order to reach mutually acceptable solutions in the short term," the Russian foreign ministry's statement said, according to a report by the Sputnik Farsi.

The statement added, "Cooperation will continue in various directions, including the meeting of working groups on the lifting of sanctions, nuclear issues and the arrangement of the implementation of the future agreement to revive the JCPOA."

Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations had announced the progress in Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks, wrote, “Today in the course of #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA the working group on nuclear issues held a useful meeting.”

“We observe indisputable progress. #Sanctions lifting is being actively discussed in informal settings,” he added.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier on Monday that the Iranian experts began talks with the experts of the P4+1 group on the mechanism to remove the sanctions and the verification of their removal on Tuesday morning in the Austrian capital.

The talks are taking place after the participants at yesterday's JCPOA Joint Commission meeting stressed the removal of illegal and oppressive sanctions need to be discussed.

The meetings of working groups consisting of experts from Iran and P4+1 are discussing frameworks and mechanisms for verifying the removal of sanctions and guarantees that the US illegal actions will not be repeated.

The new round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions was held on Monday in Austrian capital Vienna, as co-chaired by Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

MA/5386523