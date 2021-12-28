Experts levels talks on removal of sanctions in Vienna begin

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA have begun talks at experts levels in Vienna on Tuesday morning. The talks are taking place after the participants at the eighth round of talks on the removal of sanctions JCPOA Joint Commission and representatives stressed the removal of illegal and oppressive sanctions must be put on the agenda.

The meetings are expected to discuss frameworks and mechanisms for verifying the removal of sanctions and guarantees that the US illegal actions will not be repeated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that if an agreement is reached in Vienna, the party violating the 2015 agreement must first remove the sanctions, and after verification, Iran's nuclear activities be done in accordance with the agreement.

Reports indicate that the other side has accepted the core of Iran's demands and the roadmap for their achievements will be discussed by the experts.

Issues related to financial and banking sanctions will also be on the agenda of the countries participating in the Vienna talks in a matter of one day or two days.

The Islamic Republic of Iran insists that the more seriously the other side is ready to remove the sanctions and has a more serious intention to accept the mechanism that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to be assured of the removal of the sanctions, especially regarding the two issues of verification and guarantees, the shorter timespan to reach an agreement.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the sanctions was held on Monday afternoon within the framework of the Joint Commission chaired by Ali Bagheri, Senior Negotiator of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Enrique Mora, deputy EU foreign policy chief.

In yesterday's meeting, which was held at Vienna's Coburg Hotel, the negotiation process was assessed and discussions were held on how to continue the talks.

The top Iranian negotiator in the meeting pointed to the progress made in the previous round and stressed the need to remove the sanctions and also verification and guarantees from the other side.

Bagheri Kani also said that the Iranian delegation is ready for serious interaction and progress of the talks.

